Strahinja Todorović

But I Don't Have Enough Time

Strahinja Todorović
Strahinja Todorović
  • Save
But I Don't Have Enough Time vector illustration graph time life quote infographic
Download color palette

Just a quickie I did, quote from Youssef Sarhan's text http://sefsar.com/but-i-dont-have-enough-time

ps: His math was wrong; and I like '37'

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Strahinja Todorović
Strahinja Todorović

More by Strahinja Todorović

View profile
    • Like