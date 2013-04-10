Daina Lightfoot

Strikeforce Badge Rebound

Daina Lightfoot
Daina Lightfoot
Hire Me
  • Save
Strikeforce Badge Rebound penrose feather badge
Download color palette

Request was made to make the badge represent a team, without the classic multiple avatar type icon. Hopefully the three sides of the penrose triangle will represent that in a more dynamic way.

82f5c99b54f5f8911a9e2cb7240dc236
Rebound of
Team Badge
By Daina Lightfoot
View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Daina Lightfoot
Daina Lightfoot
is a designer & art director ✌🏼
Hire Me

More by Daina Lightfoot

View profile
    • Like