Seattle
I really didn't want to put in the Space Needle, but you've got to. It is a fairly literal depiction of the skyline as seen from one of the ferries coming into the city. Left to right: Space Needle, a sail boat, the new ferris wheel, Century Link field (Seahawks and Sounders), the port and shipping containers, with Mt. Rainier in the distance. I chose the new Seahawks green for the color.

Apr 10, 2013
