Great White Shark Jaw

Great White Shark Jaw great white shark cut paper collage
Last shark related Illustration I promise...

This is part of a print that I've been meaning to create for ages showing the Great White Shark, the jaw and the size relative to a human.

The full print can be seen here: http://society6.com/jonathanwoodward/The-Great-White-Shark-R28_Print

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
