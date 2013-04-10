Geri Borbás

eppz! site

Geri Borbás
Geri Borbás
  • Save
eppz! site eppz chic tangram ipad ipad mini render 3d app hand drawn hand-drawn cards fan site web social linkedin facebook twitter instagram
Download color palette

Only the most necessity, the rest will be tasty crossfading fullscreen content. Will build it in a day or two.

Geri Borbás
Geri Borbás

More by Geri Borbás

View profile
    • Like