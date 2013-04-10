Rafael Serra

Naperom Typeface

Naperom Typeface faeldzn naperom fael typeface pixel typography portugal embroidery lace fabrics
Naperom Typeface was inspired in the well-known embroidery and lace fabrics, frequently used in portuguese houses since the mid-twentieth century, until today. Soon available for download.

