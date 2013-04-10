Alex Pierce

User Login Drop Down e-commerce forms sign-in ui tool-tip drop down
Part of an early concept for an e-commerce site I was working on. I wanted a clean way to display the sign-in inline. So I went the tool-tip route. It didn't get chosen, and this ui element ended up actually being eliminated all together however.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
