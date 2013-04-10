Andy Pitts

'Magic' Magnetic Wheels

'Magic' Magnetic Wheels spitfire skateboard vintage ad comic book gags science typography
Cranking some vintage comic-book style ads for an upcoming Spitfire Daewon Wheel. I love making this stuff. Some of the copy is loosely pulled from old x-ray vision ads and the like - some of the claims they used to make are so jumbled/ridiculous. - I'm hyped.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
