Dmitry Ozik

KartinaTV Home Page

Dmitry Ozik
Dmitry Ozik
  • Save
KartinaTV Home Page website design proxima nova russian orange brown e-commerce
Download color palette

KartinaTV provides streaming Russian television in the US. We were entrusted with reinventing their online shop.

Live site: http://www.kartinausa.tv

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Dmitry Ozik
Dmitry Ozik

More by Dmitry Ozik

View profile
    • Like