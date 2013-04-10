Panos Spiliotis

Timeless v1.1 Sneak Peek

Panos Spiliotis
Panos Spiliotis
  • Save
Timeless v1.1 Sneak Peek ios app design timer blue gray device typography showcase
Download color palette

Here's another shot from our forth-coming update of Timeless Timer (http://timeless-app.com). The entire app supports themes and we've got some really cool theme packs coming up very soon!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Panos Spiliotis
Panos Spiliotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Panos Spiliotis

View profile
    • Like