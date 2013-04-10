Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

Detail from the back of one of the playing cards in our end of year promo from a couple years back - the theme was 'Perfect Match' - a play on the old memory matching game.
Check out further images of the total package on the blog http://lloydsgraphicdesign.wordpress.com/2012/02/27/a-perfect-promo/

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
