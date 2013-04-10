Matthew Sanders

Simple Mobile Wireframe

simple clean white gray brandon text outline line art illustrator iphone
I'd like to share this resource if anyone is interested. I wanted an asset that didn't contain such "fat" lines and appeared more elegant at different sizes. This one is huge so hopefully, it can bend to your will.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
