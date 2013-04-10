Owen Jones

Smeaton Homes Hierarchy

Owen Jones
Owen Jones
  • Save
Smeaton Homes Hierarchy sales lettings block management estate agent plymouth type logo branding
Download color palette

Ok, here's the brand hierarchy for Smeaton Homes with the Sales, Lettings and Block sub-brand logos. All including the tweaked 'S'. Feeling like it's coming together.

7a23d28ff831bc535f565d6abc5d3b5a
Rebound of
Smeaton Kerning
By Owen Jones
View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Owen Jones
Owen Jones

More by Owen Jones

View profile
    • Like