Jorgen Grotdal

Forgotten Rabbit

Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal
  • Save
Forgotten Rabbit crest vintage hipsterbranding rabbit grotdal
Download color palette

This is the main design for this brand from UK, feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Jorgen Grotdal
Jorgen Grotdal

More by Jorgen Grotdal

View profile
    • Like