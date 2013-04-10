Dan Horan

Dropbox Capacity Meter

Dan Horan
Dan Horan
  • Save
Dropbox Capacity Meter dropbox meter menu
Download color palette

I really like the new Dropbox menu but I miss being able to see my remaining space at a glance. Here's my take on a minimal capacity meter. Perhaps there could also be a tooltip on hover that gives you the capacity percentage details...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Dan Horan
Dan Horan

More by Dan Horan

View profile
    • Like