Jas Ingram

Moleskine Madness: Fool Pity Party

Jas Ingram
Jas Ingram
  • Save
Moleskine Madness: Fool Pity Party moleskine mr. t el santo sketchbook
Download color palette

From my Moleskine sketchbook, drawn with Pentel Pocket Brush.

Oops. I have reached my limit for today. I'll upload some more sketchbook pieces tomorrow.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Jas Ingram
Jas Ingram

More by Jas Ingram

View profile
    • Like