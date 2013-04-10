More Than a Map satellite icon

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was my tiny contribution to the amazing "More than a Maps" Google website, created at @upperquad with design and creative direction by Haraldur Thorleifsson (@halli). The site won an Awwward last October... and now it just got nominated for TWO Webby Awards! Best Navigation/Structure and best "Corporate Communications." You should check it ou and vote!
- - -
It is widely believed that the site's success is due to Halli's creative genius and insane talent... However, in a recent survey 50% of people said the site's popularity comes from this little icon, with it's warm feeling and cute floating satellite... I'm just saying.... (The survey took place at my house and 2 people were interviewed.)