More Than a Map satellite icon

This was my tiny contribution to the amazing "More than a Maps" Google website, created at @upperquad with design and creative direction by Haraldur Thorleifsson (@halli). The site won an Awwward last October... and now it just got nominated for TWO Webby Awards! Best Navigation/Structure and best "Corporate Communications." You should check it ou and vote!

It is widely believed that the site's success is due to Halli's creative genius and insane talent... However, in a recent survey 50% of people said the site's popularity comes from this little icon, with it's warm feeling and cute floating satellite... I'm just saying.... (The survey took place at my house and 2 people were interviewed.)