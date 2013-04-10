Abdul Wahid Ovaice

Square Wallet

Square Wallet square wallet concept
A Square Wallet design concept I pitched to Jack Dorsey. We're not launching with this, though it was used by the product design team as a rough starting point. Multiple patents pending.

Hardware template courtesy of pixeden.

Posted on Apr 10, 2013
