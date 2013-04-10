Tiago Ferreira

Animated gif - Stamp

Tiago Ferreira
Tiago Ferreira
  • Save
Animated gif - Stamp motion graphics gif motion design animation tiago ferreira animated gif
Download color palette

animation for a personal project

View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Tiago Ferreira
Tiago Ferreira

More by Tiago Ferreira

View profile
    • Like