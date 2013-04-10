Kyle Haapala

Walk around the world

Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala
  • Save
Walk around the world walking health app illustration earth moon stars galaxy space rocket walkadoo
Download color palette

Changed the concept to trips around the earth instead of distance to the moon. If anyone is wondering it's about 49,801,000 steps around the earth.

C8b425a45a67e2b0605977449978040c
Rebound of
Footer illustration
By Kyle Haapala
View all tags
Posted on Apr 10, 2013
Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala

More by Kyle Haapala

View profile
    • Like