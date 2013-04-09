Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nadia Hassan

Pattern of the Week #14: Hex'd

Nadia Hassan
Nadia Hassan
  • Save
Pattern of the Week #14: Hex'd pattern weekly seamless repeat geometric hexagon honeycomb
Download color palette

This is entry #14 in my Pattern of the Week Project. View weeks 1-15 here: http://tinyurl.com/c794pxu

View all tags
Posted on Apr 9, 2013
Nadia Hassan
Nadia Hassan

More by Nadia Hassan

View profile
    • Like