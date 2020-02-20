Landing Page Website | F.a.s.h.i.o.n

Hi friends, I'm showing you some UI Design pages I made a few days ago in a Personal project, It's about page to present fashion history as a creative blog, I want to use less text and using more photos, slides, and video to tell the story. I hope you like the general color and typography. Let me know if you have any feedback, much appreciate it.

