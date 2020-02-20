Tran Mau Tri Tam ✪

Landing Page Website | F.a.s.h.i.o.n

Landing Page Website | F.a.s.h.i.o.n interface layout grid model plant showcase animation video scrolling interaction ux design ui design element app clean typography fashion landing page ux ui
Hi friends, I'm showing you some UI Design pages I made a few days ago in a Personal project, It's about page to present fashion history as a creative blog, I want to use less text and using more photos, slides, and video to tell the story. I hope you like the general color and typography. Let me know if you have any feedback, much appreciate it.

How do you like it? Please let me know in the comment.

