Landing Page Website | F.a.s.h.i.o.n

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends, I'm showing you some UI Design pages I made a few days ago in a Personal project, It's about page to present fashion history as a creative blog, I want to use less text and using more photos, slides, and video to tell the story. I hope you like the general color and typography. Let me know if you have any feedback, much appreciate it.
How do you like it? Please let me know in the comment.
• Contact: hello@tranmautritam.com
• Download Free UI Design Resources
• Cesis WordPress Theme
• Thefox WordPress Theme
✋ Themeforest - Facebook - Twitter - Behance - Instagram