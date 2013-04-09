🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Large View + iPhone Wallpaper: http://seanwes.com/2013/recharge/
Yesterday, I started a new weekly project: #seanwesmondays. I was talking to my good friend Matt the other night, and he said I should do a weekly project as a regular creative outlet and inspiration. He asked what I liked to do besides lettering, and I said I enjoy illustrating even though I haven't dedicated a ton of time to it lately. He said "There you go." So every Monday morning, I'll be doing an illustration of a simple idea, item, or word. I think the chalk style will be a good way to distinguish them from the bulk of my usual work. I hope to make it a fun little jumpstart you can look forward to at the beginning of each week.
I like to curate what I put on dribbble, so I likely won't post all of the illustrations here, but you can catch them on Instagram or Twitter every Monday if you're interested.
People seemed to like this one, so I made an iPhone 5 wallpaper out of it, and thought I'd at least share this first one here with you guys.