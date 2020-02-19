Spotify iOS app redesign

Nedia Patrik

a shot at bringing Spotify's UI into the new decade through superior space utilization, new typefaces, more pleasing colors, and more.

designed for the February 2020 UpLabs Spotify Redesign Challenge.

full project available for viewing at spotify.widgetology.dev

Posted on Feb 19, 2020
creating minimal, conceptual interfaces.

