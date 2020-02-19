Motion Ridge

Search Logo Reveal For After Effect Free Project

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge
  • Save
Search Logo Reveal For After Effect Free Project free logo intro free logo intro template outro intros intro screen youtubeintro logo animation intro after effect video templates promotional after effects cc after effect cc 2018 after effects project files
Download color palette

Hey everyone, welcome back to another after effects Templates, today we are creating Creative Search Logo Reveal in After Effects. 😍😍😍

➡️Preview: https://youtu.be/D5rxm1GN23E
➡️Download Project File: https://motionridge.com/item/search-logo-reveal/DhJLxQI

Motion Ridge
Motion Ridge

More by Motion Ridge

View profile
    • Like