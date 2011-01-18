Cameron Daigle

Fox
Print 2 for the baby's room. On a roll here. Interested in a couple of other animals to round out the collection, but can't decide what to make them yet. Numerous animals are in the running, but nothing is quite as cool as foxes or octopi.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
