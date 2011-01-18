Chris Sandlin

Leave It All Behind

Another new SockMonkee shirt design for the Spring release. I should be releasing 3-4 new designs so keep your eyes peeled :)

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
