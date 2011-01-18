Tim Dobbins

Landing Page Concept for "Work My Magic"

Tim Dobbins
Tim Dobbins
  • Save
Landing Page Concept for "Work My Magic" red vintage work my magic web design sign up landing page
Download color palette

A landing page concept for WorkMyMagic.com. Here, I focus on a newsletter sign up.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Tim Dobbins
Tim Dobbins

More by Tim Dobbins

View profile
    • Like