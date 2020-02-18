Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brick shoe

Brick shoe wewantmorestudio wewantmore sock white sock colourful colorfull flashy foot elegant elastic strings attached strings orange blue slider slippers shoe brick
The main features of the interior design for @kevinshoesbelgium resurfaced as a slick, editorial photograph. The Yves Klein blue coloured bricks and elastic ropes dominating the project, slipped on quite easily to form an experimental footwear piece in honour of one year WeWantMore. #wewantmorestudio

