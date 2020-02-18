Brick shoe

Trending designs to inspire you
The main features of the interior design for @kevinshoesbelgium resurfaced as a slick, editorial photograph. The Yves Klein blue coloured bricks and elastic ropes dominating the project, slipped on quite easily to form an experimental footwear piece in honour of one year WeWantMore. #wewantmorestudio