Task Eater Folders

Task Eater Folders
Just a feature I though would be cool for Task Eater, that might happen (but not before release). After adding a bunch of tasks, I though that it'd be nice to be able to group similar tasks together. If you have any ideas for a better way to implement this, I'd love to hear them.

Full view in Task list: http://cl.ly/45Rc
And inside a folder: http://cl.ly/45Nv

New Categories
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
