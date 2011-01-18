Benek Lisefski

Intranet Concept 7

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Intranet Concept 7 web white black red icon nav list texture weave aut intranet maori form
Download color palette

Nav area for Messages section, Compose.

Follow me | Website | Behance | Pinterest | LinkedIn | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like