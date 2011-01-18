Andrew Power

The Saiyan Nightmare

My Dragonball Z geocities fansite from 2000, designed in a mix of MS Paint and Jasc Paint Shop Pro. I was 10 and chicken scratch was cool.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
