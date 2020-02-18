Wisecraft

HashDash - Logo Animation

HashDash - Logo Animation design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark identity designer typography logomark arrow h letter logo logotype designer outro motion design intro after effects gif branding brand animation
Download color palette
After developing the whole branding for Hashdash by myself it was my team's turn to come in and develop the logo animation as well as the website.

This is the first element i'm gonna share with you guys, the logo animation, which @Nikita Melnikov and @Adrian Campagnolle assisted me with.

The animation represents the speed of the delivery the company does - they deliver Cannabis to your home 🌱

Press 💚if you would like to see more of my logos animated!

Rebound of
HashDash - Brand Identity 2.0
By Wisecraft
