HashDash - Logo Animation

After developing the whole branding for Hashdash by myself it was my team's turn to come in and develop the logo animation as well as the website.
This is the first element i'm gonna share with you guys, the logo animation, which @Nikita Melnikov and @Adrian Campagnolle assisted me with.
The animation represents the speed of the delivery the company does - they deliver Cannabis to your home 🌱
