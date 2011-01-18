Jim LePage

[Crap] Happens Cover

[Crap] Happens Cover sermon sermon series
"[Crap] Happens" is a sermon series about the "Why, God?" questions of life. This is a piece of the cover for the booklet that will accompany the series.

[Crap] Happens booklet
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
