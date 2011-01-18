Penny Tselikis

Frankenstein

Frankenstein frankenstein illustration poster movie monster
I'm currently working on a series of movie monster posters, for fun. This one is still very much in progress. Also, I'm accepting monster suggestions!

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
