Flight Booking App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
It’s barely possible to imagine a person who doesn’t like traveling. Agree?
This is our attempt to design an app for finding and booking flights. Check this out!
A few details:
🎨 When choosing a color scheme, we decided to take inspiration from the sky. To bring this atmosphere in the UI, we picked purple, white and gray — these colors represent different shades of the sky and create a perfect match.
🌴 Traveling is about discovering different places in different cities. Visiting 3 or 4 cities during one trip is a VERY common scenario, which is why we provided the ability to book multi-city flights.
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
