Flight Booking App

It’s barely possible to imagine a person who doesn’t like traveling. Agree?

This is our attempt to design an app for finding and booking flights. Check this out!

A few details:
🎨 When choosing a color scheme, we decided to take inspiration from the sky. To bring this atmosphere in the UI, we picked purple, white and gray — these colors represent different shades of the sky and create a perfect match.

🌴 Traveling is about discovering different places in different cities. Visiting 3 or 4 cities during one trip is a VERY common scenario, which is why we provided the ability to book multi-city flights.

Press L if you like this design and
Share feedback in the comments!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

Posted on Feb 18, 2020
