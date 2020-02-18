Flight Booking App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

It’s barely possible to imagine a person who doesn’t like traveling. Agree?

This is our attempt to design an app for finding and booking flights. Check this out!

A few details:

🎨 When choosing a color scheme, we decided to take inspiration from the sky. To bring this atmosphere in the UI, we picked purple, white and gray — these colors represent different shades of the sky and create a perfect match.

🌴 Traveling is about discovering different places in different cities. Visiting 3 or 4 cities during one trip is a VERY common scenario, which is why we provided the ability to book multi-city flights.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

