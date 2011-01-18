HTML 5 Logo

Dustin Wilson

I was quite shocked to see the W3C to fall to using HTML5 as an umbrella term, and I quite thought their logo should reflect what they're actually advertising it as.

I just slapped it together in a few minutes without the care and scrutiny I usually give my own work. It's a joke, nothing more. Originally I thought about making the handle of the umbrella look like a 5, but I never could figure a way to do it quickly — and that's the thing I just wanted to do this quick-like.

Perhaps someone else can...

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
