HTML 5 Logo

I was quite shocked to see the W3C to fall to using HTML5 as an umbrella term, and I quite thought their logo should reflect what they're actually advertising it as.
I just slapped it together in a few minutes without the care and scrutiny I usually give my own work. It's a joke, nothing more. Originally I thought about making the handle of the umbrella look like a 5, but I never could figure a way to do it quickly — and that's the thing I just wanted to do this quick-like.
Perhaps someone else can...