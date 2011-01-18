Continuing the Tileabl.es development and admiring the awesomeness that is background-clip: padding-box. The difference, in this case, isn't major but it's a subtle one that I'd spot if I was browsing so I hope others appreciate it too. Notice how once applied, the corners are just that bit smoother.



This is in the latest stable Chrome release on Mac, without any prefixing. Please ignore the type, that hasn't been styled yet.



If you're using rounded corners and borders, try it out :)