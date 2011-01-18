Anne Ulku

Lovers Tears

Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Hire Me
  • Save
Lovers Tears typography typedesign type
Download color palette

a typeface I am creating called Lovers Tears - inspired by sorrowful or cheerful tears of lovers

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anne Ulku

View profile
    • Like