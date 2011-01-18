Anne Ulku

Kazootie

Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Hire Me
  • Save
Kazootie typography typedesign type
Download color palette

a typeface I am working on that I have named Kazootie and created from cut paper- the name is referenced from a 50s childrens tv character named Rootie Kazootie.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anne Ulku

View profile
    • Like