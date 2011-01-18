Anne Ulku

swsed

Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Hire Me
  • Save
swsed
Download color palette

Logo for Six Word Story Every Day (January).
There will be monthly updates on the logo.
http://sixwordstoryeveryday.com/

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Anne Ulku
Anne Ulku
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Anne Ulku

View profile
    • Like