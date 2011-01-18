David Okuniev

Ui elements from Audish.com

David Okuniev
David Okuniev
  • Save
Ui elements from Audish.com ui ui elements buttons sliders peel
Download color palette

Part of the ui elements for Audish.com (coming soon) a casting app for film & tv

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
David Okuniev
David Okuniev

More by David Okuniev

View profile
    • Like