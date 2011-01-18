Gert Jan Lodder

Upojenie HD - Camera

Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder
  • Save
Upojenie HD - Camera icon icons iphone4 theme camera ios
Download color palette

My second icon for Upojenie HD.

Also adjusted the lower area of my first (Movies) icon. Thanks to Fabio Basile's two cents. ;)

32e3bb1183a13b28a9009f342fa0f27c
Rebound of
Upojenie HD - Movies
By Gert Jan Lodder
View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder

More by Gert Jan Lodder

View profile
    • Like