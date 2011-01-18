Marie Bergeron

Cage Final

Cage Final actor portrait illustrator pattern texture color photoshop
I think I found the style I want. Hope you like.
Full size here: http://crazzybitch.deviantart.com/art/Cage-Final-193995690

Rebound of
Cage 2.
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
