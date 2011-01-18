Steve Miele

Game Boy Avatar

Steve Miele
Steve Miele
  • Save
Game Boy Avatar avatar nintendo gameboy pixelart
Download color palette

I'm not quite sure how this one came about but I love Avatar and I'm a hardcore retro gamer. Combine the two and this is what you get!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Steve Miele
Steve Miele

More by Steve Miele

View profile
    • Like