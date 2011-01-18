Argyle Pattern (iPhone Wallpaper)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's one for Andrea. For some reason i didn't think to add fabric texture on the original. I'm sure there's tons of color variations to build out from here so I'll make this the last rebound here. Maybe post some alternates to Flickr if I ever get the urge.
Full size available here:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/winowiecki/?saved=1