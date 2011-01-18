Sergey Shapiro

Чайный лист

Чайный лист tea leaf china hieroglyphic calligraphy lettering typography
Tea from China. Russian words "Чайный лист" mean Tea leaf. Made in chinese hieroglyphic style seen on the Phuer tea package.

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
