Good for Sale
Slidebean

Brand Book Template

Slidebean
Slidebean
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Book Template pitch deck pitch deck template template presentation illustration design slidebean pitch deck design presentation template presentation design

Brand Book Template

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on slidebean.com
Good for sale
Brand Book Template
Download color palette

Brand Book Template

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on slidebean.com
Good for sale
Brand Book Template

Whether you work in a company or for an agency, you’re probably here because you belong to the advertising, marketing, corporate communications, or PR areas. As a professional in these, you know how important is brand consistency throughout digital, print, and other materials. This brand book template will help you define the guidelines every party must follow so the presence of the brand is never affected or altered. Download it here.

Slidebean
Slidebean
We help startups present their business ideas successfully
Hire Me

More by Slidebean

View profile
    • Like