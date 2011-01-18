Jen Germann

Email sign up box

Jen Germann
Jen Germann
  • Save
Email sign up box yellow texture black button helveticaneue inset signup sign up email
Download color palette

An email sign up box from the same design as previous post.

It's weird how everything looks different when you isolate it. Here, again, looks like too much texture and the border seems too dark. Not sure about the drop shadow on "Your E-mail" either.

In other words, I liked it a lot better before I uploaded it here. :) More work to do!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2011
Jen Germann
Jen Germann

More by Jen Germann

View profile
    • Like