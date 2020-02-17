Koen
Koen Studio

D13 App

Koen
Koen Studio
Koen for Koen Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
D13 App fitness app gym training application app design ux concept modern
Download color palette

D13 is a social network for professional athletes and trainers where they meet other people and train them. Application helps to generate a workout for any goal, choose a fitness program you need and check your physical activity.

Press "L" if you like this shot!

View full presentation on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2020
Koen Studio
Koen Studio
UX/UI Design & Branding
Hire Us

More by Koen Studio

View profile
    • Like